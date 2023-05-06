Home Sport Other

Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future

“ We will restart our fight, maybe by going to the high court. This fight is not restricted to three wrestlers,” said Bajrang Punia.

Published: 06th May 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The protesting wrestlers on Friday formed two committees to advice them on the future course of action in their fight against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

The aggrieved wrestlers started the day contemplating their next move after the Supreme Court closed proceedings on their plea even as Sports Minister Anurag Thakur requested them to have faith in the system, saying the investigation will make everything crystal clear.

“Vinesh is discussing it with the legal team. We will inform tomorrow. Today we made two committees -- one is a 31-member committee and the second is a nine-member one. Khap panchayat, farmers and women organisations are there in the 31-member committee. The nine-member committee will decide on the wrestling part,” said Bajrang Punia.

“I request the sports minister to come and stand on the side of truth. We will restart our fight, maybe by going to the high court. This fight is not restricted to three wrestlers,” he added.

ALSO READ | 'Strictest action' will be taken against guilty: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

With the Delhi Police blocking the entry of more wrestlers to the protest site, only a few farmers could reach Jantar Mantar on Friday to extend their support.

The usual fervour was missing as the protest entered the 13th day though political and farmer leaders continued to visit the wrestlers. Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Kiran Choudhary and Anil Kumar extended their support to the grapplers.

The police have also recorded statements of five wrestlers, including the minor.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police claim cops weren't drunk & no force used against wrestlers; AAP terms them "lies"

