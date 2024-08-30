Chennai gets ready to host night street race

CHENNAI: The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is set to make history with its inaugural night race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit from August 30 to September 1, 2024. This ground-breaking event marks the first night race on a street circuit in India.
Over three thrilling days, eight teams will light up the track with their high-speed machines in what promises to be the festival’s most exhilarating and ambitious season yet.
Supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu, this event will see speedsters zoom through a 3.5- kilometre stretch of Chennai’s iconic landmarks, starting from the Island Grounds, cars will race in the anti-clockwise direction and touch upon the Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Swami Sivananda Salai along the Cooum River, and Kamarajar Salai near Marina Beach.
It will then move over Napier Bridge, through Flag Staff Road and return to Island Grounds. The track features nineteen turns, multiple chicanes, and tricky elevations, ensuring a heart-pounding experience for both drivers and fans.
As Chennai continues to establish itself as India’s motorsports hub, this night race will undoubtedly add to its rich legacy and elevate the city to the ranks of global street racing destinations like Singapore and Saudi Arabia.
A few weeks back at the launch of the event and display of cars India’s first FI racer Narain Karthikeyan was optimistic about the event. He welcomed the initiative and believed that it (night race) would be a novel experience for motor sports enthusiasts in the country.
With every sport having it own novelty be it cricket (T20), chess (rapid and blitz), snooker (6 Red), the night race will certainly bring in more people into the sport. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will conduct the prestigious event.
The pit and paddock structures have been set up inside Island Grounds for the teams. Grandstands will be positioned around the circuit. One of the spectator grandstands will be on Anna Salai (near Muthuswami Bridge). Sivananda Salai will have four grandstands while the Island Grounds will have three lounges.
Tyre walls have been installed at critical points for safety. The track, built according to FIA guidelines, will have the practice session where drivers will have limited lap time to familiarize themselves with the circuit one day before the main race. The IRL will use Wolf Thunder GB08 racing cars which are single-seater cars and can reach speeds up to 240 kmph.
Free practice and qualifying sessions will be held on Saturday for the Indian Racing League (IRL), F4 Indian Championship and the JK Formula LGB 4 categories. The IRF includes the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA- certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), with eight teams competing in this groundbreaking event. The IRL is the world’s first gender-neutral racing championship, promoting inclusivity and competitive spirit in motorsports. Sourav Ganguly and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor are among the team owners.