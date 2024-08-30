Chennai gets ready to host night street race

CHENNAI: The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is set to make history with its inaugural night race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit from August 30 to September 1, 2024. This ground-breaking event marks the first night race on a street circuit in India.

Over three thrilling days, eight teams will light up the track with their high-speed machines in what promises to be the festival’s most exhilarating and ambitious season yet.

Supported by the Government of Tamil Nadu, this event will see speedsters zoom through a 3.5- kilometre stretch of Chennai’s iconic landmarks, starting from the Island Grounds, cars will race in the anti-clockwise direction and touch upon the Victory War Memorial, Napier Bridge, Swami Sivananda Salai along the Cooum River, and Kamarajar Salai near Marina Beach.