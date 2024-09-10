Eyeing Worlds, wrestler Bajrang moves court to quash NADA suspension

CHENNAI: Wrestler Bajrang Punia has approached the Delhi High Court to quash the National Anti-Doping Agency’s notice of charge and provisional suspension dated 21.06.2024 for apparent ‘refusal’ to give urine samples during the selection trials organised by the now defunct ad-hoc committee at Sonepat in March.

He has approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing on the ground that he would be seeking participation at the World Championships in Albania next month.

Vidushpat Singhania, who is representing Bajrang, said that they were requesting the Delhi High Court to quash the NADA provisional suspension order and also sought an enquiry into the use of expired kits for sample collection last year.

“Another point is why NADA has not filed its response to Bajrang's explanation since 11 July 2024 and not given a hearing to Bajrang,” asked the lawyer.

The lawyer said that the wrestler would be seeking to participate at the World Championships hence the request for an urgent hearing. The wrestler has termed the suspension arbitrary.

“…the Respondent (NADA) again sought to arbitrarily charge the athlete with an anti-doping rule violation by serving a Notice of Charge dated 21.06.2024 and provisionally suspended him for the second time…”