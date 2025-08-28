Hockey Asia Cup: Fulton's India start favourites but face jeopardy

Which is why the Asia Cup is an important event as it acts as a qualifier for the World Cup. India will be aiming for one and done — win the Asia Cup to seal their place in Belgium and Netherlands next year. If they fail to do so, they will face the added pressure of featuring in a qualifying tournament later on.

So you add in everything and there's a sense of jeopardy that some of the earlier Fulton teams may not have felt. Of course they go into this tournament as prohibitive favourites; the second best ranked team in Asia is Malaysia (No. 12) who are in the other group. India's biggest group challenges in terms of ranking are Japan (No. 18). So you can kind of say that India's floor is possibly higher than the ceiling of most teams at the tournament. "Our expectation is very clear, to win the Asia Cup and secure qualification for the World Cup," the South African said in the pre-tournament press conference. "That is our main goal. We know it will be a tough competition with quality opposition, but we believe in the work we have done and in the strength of this squad. If we play to our standards, stay consistent, and execute well, we can achieve what we set out to do.”

They should get over the line but Indian hockey is replete with instances of reality and expectation failing to intersect. Fulton and this team have enough goodwill in the bank to not treat them with the same brush.

Over to Rajgir.