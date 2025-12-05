TT Nat'l Ranking C'ships to be held as scheduled amidst airline crisis

CHENNAI: The season's final UTT Table Tennis National Ranking Championships in Ranchi is all set to go on, despite delays and in some cases cancellations of flights across the country. The tournament is set to begin from Saturday. However, owing to delays in travel by players, matches in the U11 and U13 category will now begin from 1pm on Saturday, organising officials have confirmed. The country's largest airline IndiGo's operations crumbled, with 750 flights reported to be cancelled on Friday.

The Table Tennis Federation of India, along with the Jharkhand Table Tennis Association (JKTTA) are hosting the tournament.

"Organisers and technical team have decided to wait for the U11 and U13 players up to 12 noon on December 7, (Sunday) and allow those late arrivals to play their league matches," a statement in TTFI's website read.