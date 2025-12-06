Oodles of belief, physical strength and God's plans: How Shardanand became a gun penalty stroke specialist

CHENNAI: It's fair to say Indian hockey players have seldom relished the big stage at home, especially during blue riband events like the World Cup. Post the disappointment of the last edition in 2023, then coach Graham Reid spoke about what a mental conditioning coach could do to the team.

"It (requirement of a mental conditioning coach) has come up (for discussion) before but I did not really think it was needed at that point," he had said. "I thought, I had enough experience to be able to impart the sort of stuff we have been talking about." The Australian further elaborated that a mental conditioning coach was needed to help the team deal with pressure. On Friday night, under the bright lights, Shardanand Tiwari embraced pressure like an old friend. Three times he stepped up and all three times he converted the penalty stroke in the shoot-out after the Belgian keeper had felled a player during the rolling penalty.

In hockey, you are allowed to name a penalty stroke specialist for fouls like this and the Indian team had no hesitation in naming the 21-year-old.

There was something about the way he embraced pressure that caught the eye. But it could have all gone pear shaped if he had not taken the video referral after the Belgian had kept out his first penalty stroke in the shoot-out.