Would have been nice to see more para-athletes get Khel Ratna: Praveen Kumar

Para high-jumper Praveen Kumar is delighted to be among the four recipients of the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, thanks to his gold-winning performance at the Paris Paralympics. However, he says he would have been happier if more para-athletes were considered for the country's highest sporting honour.

Praveen will be bestowed with the Khel Ratna alongside three able-bodied athletes—double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh, and Paris Games bronze-winning men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh.

Some para-athletes, including archer Harvinder Singh, who converted his Tokyo Games bronze into gold in Paris last year, have expressed disappointment at not being considered for the Khel Ratna.

This follows India's record-breaking 29-medal haul at the Paris Paralympics, including seven golds.

In an interview with PTI, Praveen said he would have been happier if more of the Paris Games medallists had received the Khel Ratna but refrained from naming anyone.

"I will only tell them not to lose heart and keep giving good performances. Only one Khel Ratna has been given to para-sports, and this number should have been more. I would have liked it if two or three more were awarded the Khel Ratna," he said.

The 21-year-old was born with a congenital condition in his legs, which left both of them "very weak" and one shorter than the other. He required regular physiotherapy, and his father became his biggest support after doctors informed him there was a 90 per cent chance he would need crutches to walk.

Praveen said he always aspired to compete with able-bodied athletes despite knowing it would be a "very tough task".

Praveen dazzled with a record-breaking performance in the men's high jump T64 event in Paris, adding a Paralympic gold to his Tokyo Games silver.