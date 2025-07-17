Wheels of Inspiration: From racing to TT, journey of para-athlete J D Madan

Different athletes react to losing in their own way. For the Tamil Nadu paddler, losing is all about being curious and introspective. "I'm the kind of person, when I lose, I get very excited. I'm very curious. I would ask myself 'how did I lose?' And it's very interesting for me to understand how I lost. I get very excited with video matches. You practice and you're playing one type of game. You can't play that kind of game that you do in practice. Players today play in such a way that they don't want you to touch the ball. If you can't do that, it doesn't matter what you practice. You're not touching the ball," he told this daily.

When the crash happened 18 years ago, the first objective was to make body parts move. At the time, sport was not on Madan's mind. It was only when he came across a video of British para-athlete Rob Davies in the 2012 Paralympics in London, Madan decided to give table tennis a try. "I used to be a tennis player my whole life, and watching this I thought this should be fun."

He trains with able-bodied, club level paddlers at the Madras Club in Adyar. "These are people who have been with me from the beginning of my journey. So they know my game more than anybody. They will watch my matches on YouTube and they will advise me what I need to work on," he explained.