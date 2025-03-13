WFI suspension revoked: Vinesh Phogat expresses dismay

CHANDIGARH: Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who led a protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in 2023, expressed dismay on Wednesday over the Sports Ministry revoking the suspension of the wrestling body.

"I am standing here with pride and sadness at the same time. Many MLAs and ministers are saying that their government has done so much for sports. I say this with sadness that for two years we struggled in the streets...we were fighting to save the sport of wrestling. And now, two days ago, your party (BJP) has given the sport in his hands again," the Congress MLA from Julana said in the Haryana Assembly without naming Brij Bhushan.

Phogat was participating in a discussion on the governor's address.

Later, she told reporters outside the assembly complex that WFI chief Sanjay Singh was a "dummy" and that Brij Bhushan was still running the show.

The Sports Ministry has revoked the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), ending the months of uncertainty surrounding the sport and paving the way for the resumption of activities.

The ministry suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023, for lapses in governance and procedural integrity.

Olympians Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually abusing junior wrestlers and held a long protest at Jantar Mantar.

An FIR was lodged and the former BJP MP is facing trial in the case.

Brij Bhushan has denied the charges.

Earlier, as Phogat was speaking on the issue in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda said, "Our immense respect for you is not because you are the leader of a political party but because you are the country's pride as a sportsperson...it does not mean we present these things in this manner here."