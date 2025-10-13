Young Odisha sprinter delivers on the track with life-time best run

BHUBANESWAR: From speeding through the dusty lanes of Bara as a delivery executive to bring food on the table for his family, Pratik Maharana sped through the track at the Kalinga Stadium to deliver gold with a life-time best run timed at 21.24 seconds in the U20 men's 200m dash at the National Junior Athletics Championships On Monday,

In the process, he also shattered the meet record of 21.26, as well as breaching the qualification mark for the World Ath U20 Championships, scheduled for August next year in Oregon, USA.

Initially training under Siba Mishra at Bargarh mini stadium, he shifted his base to Rourkela to practice in a proper synthetic track. "Siba sir made corrections in my techniques and today I got the results. While coming for this meet my old shoes were not in good condition, my coach presented me a new spike shoe with a lot of blessings”, Maharana said after his run.