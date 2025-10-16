BWF Junior World C'ships: Doubles pair making heads turn

GUWAHATI: Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu's stocks have been briskly rising in the last two weeks or so. After their exploits during the mixed team event of the BWF World Junior Championships at the National Centre of Excellence here, a renowned centre where they call home, the Indian men's doubles pairing, who's touted to be one of the next exciting talents after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have been reproducing their magic in the individual competitions of the highly-coveted event.

On Thursday, their full range was on display in front of a decent crowd that had turned up to watch the Indians in action.

In what was a riveting contest, the boys from Andhra Pradesh produced many moments of brilliance to delight the supporters. Facing Yi Hsuan Chen and Chun-Yen Chu of Chinese Taipei, the Indian pair, just like Satwik and Chirag, displayed tenacity to pull off a fighting win. With the stakes high, the match, as it wore on, was an emotionally-charged affair. Both sets of pairs were quite vocal while celebrating each point.