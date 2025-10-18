Compound archer Surekha 1st Indian woman to win WC final medal

CHENNAI: On a windy, overcast noon in the city of Nanjing in China, history was waiting to be made. On her third appearance in the World Cup final, decorated compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam was dominating the proceedings in the bronze medal match on Saturday. Facing World Number Two archer from Great Britain Ella Gibson, Surekha was off to a flyer. Striking perfect tens in all four ends despite unfavourable conditions. The fifth end, was more of a formality.

"Coming into the fifth end, I wanted to get good three arrows. I was counting the shots. I wanted to make sure that I was shooting the way I was shooting from the beginning," she told this daily from Nanjing. She ensured that she finished the campaign on a high, scoring perfect 10s in the final end, to become the first Indian woman compound archer to win a medal in this tournament. "It was good to see that become 150/150. Even if the points were at 149, I wanted to ensure that I put in my best," she added.

When she got to know that she was the first Indian to achieve this feat, Surekha remained unfazed. "I just wanted to put in my best, I didn't know that had I won the medal that I would be first Indian (woman). For me, it is just another medal for my country and my family," she said.