Tale of redemption: SatChi recall days of toil & 'truly special' Worlds campaign

CHENNAI: When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's journey in the last 12 months or so is an apt illustration of that maxim. Beginning with their heartbreaking defeat at the 2024 Summer Games, the shuttler duo had endured a great degree of inner turmoil for large parts of the said timeframe. Injuries and personal misfortunes had amplified their predicaments. Despite being in a rocky state, they were still grinding out a few noteworthy results on BWF World Tour every now and then, but the oomph factor was visibly missing in their methods. However, they persevered and never lost sight of their dreams.

They gradually worked their way back before going on to medal at the just-concluded BWF World Championships in Paris. Given the tears, sweat they have sacrificed, this bronze medal means the world to them. In an email interview facilitated by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the doubles pair, who have been one of the benchmarks in Indian badminton and sports in general, recalled their long days, their impressive World Championships run and also touched upon their goals for the near future.