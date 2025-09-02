Tale of redemption: SatChi recall days of toil & 'truly special' Worlds campaign

CHENNAI: When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's journey in the last 12 months or so is an apt illustration of that maxim. Beginning with their heartbreaking defeat at the 2024 Summer Games, the shuttler duo had endured a great degree of inner turmoil for large parts of the said timeframe. Injuries and personal misfortunes had amplified their predicaments. Despite being in a rocky state, they were still grinding out a few noteworthy results on BWF World Tour every now and then, but the oomph factor was visibly missing in their methods. However, they persevered and never lost sight of their dreams.
They gradually worked their way back before going on to medal at the just-concluded BWF World Championships in Paris. Given the tears, sweat they have sacrificed, this bronze medal means the world to them. In an email interview facilitated by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the doubles pair, who have been one of the benchmarks in Indian badminton and sports in general, recalled their long days, their impressive World Championships run and also touched upon their goals for the near future.
Excerpts:
You guys were at your absolute best against the Malaysians, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, and had a tough outing in the semifinals. Not sure if you have had enough time to process your World Championships campaign, but just wanted to ask where do you guys think you stand at the moment?
Chirag: Last year's disappointment was fresh in our minds. This was the same place, same venue, same time — and going back, there were a lot of emotions. The moment the final point was served, I think that was when both of us felt very, very happy. It felt like redemption with the win. The way we went out last time in this very place — in a keenly-fought match during the Olympics — both of us really wanted to get that medal, but it wasn't meant to be. It felt like deja vu for us: the same stadium, same place, same round, the same quarterfinal clash, and the same opponent. This time, we were able to beat them, and we are extremely happy.
You beat two Olympic medallists before going on to secure bronze, your second at the Worlds. How satisfying was this run?
Satwik: Before coming here, we were determined to beat them — especially the Chinese pair (Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang) and Aaron-Soh. It's never easy to defeat pairs we haven't had a comfortable record against at major events. So to come out here, beat them, and secure a medal was truly special. But deep down, we definitely wanted to change the colour of that medal. Over the last eight months, injuries, personal losses, and constant niggles kept us from training at full intensity. But we wanted this tour to count. We prepared hard, and the way we played made us really happy.
It was a tough outing in the semifinals, especially the third game. What are the lessons that you'll take away from that match and the tournament in general?
Chirag: Coming here with the draw we had… it was quite tough, to be honest, right from Day 1. Credit to them (Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi), they were serving really well and hitting surprising winners far more often than they usually do. They constantly kept us guessing. There's always something to look forward to, something to work towards. There are still plenty of areas we need to improve on. It's an ongoing process, and right now, our focus is on getting back to our very best.
Your targets for the rest of the season...
Satwik: We're looking forward to the World Tour Finals — that's the aim. We wanted to perform well throughout the season, starting with the All England. But things didn't go well for us — I lost my father, and then Chirag had a back injury. Right now, we're focussed on ending the season on a strong note. We've only played one World Tour Finals so far, and this time, I really want to be there — I'll do everything I can to make it happen. Another key objective is to stay injury-free and keep working towards peak fitness, especially with an eye on the 2028 LA Olympics.
What was going through your minds while standing on the podium?
Satwik: I was quite emotional. Seeing the flag… it brought back memories. Just last year, we had imagined ourselves standing here, in this very place. And to actually make it happen a year later felt surreal. I just hope my dad was watching, and that I made him proud. It was emotional, a mix of sadness, pride, and everything in between. But that's life. You have to take it as it comes, and keep moving forward.
Chirag: It's a very special moment. It's been a while since we've stood on the podium. In fact, it had been just over a year. I wouldn't say we're entirely happy, as we could have changed the colour of the medal but when I look back at the kind of year we've had, I think this moment feels very special.