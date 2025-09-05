Sehrawat welcomes new rules for PKL

Sehrawat reckoned that the tiebreaker rule will also help teams understand strategies employed by other teams in the league. In previous editions, winning team are awarded five points, three for each team after a tied fixture and one point for a team losing by seven points or fewer. Now, winning teams are awarded two points and the losing side with zero points. This means that teams will go into the mat with a lot at stake. “Earlier, teams used to play for the draw. But now with these rules, one will play in a do-or-die situation, where players will have to put effort to win. Players will think to win until the last minute,” added the 29-year-old.

Tiebreakers in four PKL matches this season has seen some intriguing action, with teams winning it with a difference of a point. As on Friday, over 70 percent of matches ended with a score difference of five points or less. In one fixture, U Mumba, who seemed down and out against Gujarat, managed to bounce back and forced a tie break. U Mumba raider Ajit Chouhan stole two important raid points there, setting the platform for the defenders to win the game for the 2015 champions. “This (tiebreaker) rule also brings interest amongst fans, asking themselves. Rules like these are there to make the game more clear to the people,” he added.

Sehrawat’s first stint with Tamil Thalaivas in Season 9 in 2022 was plagued by injuries as he made only one appearance then. After a forgettable campaign last year, the Thalaivas will be keen on making amends, as they face the Gujarat Giants on Saturday. “So far, we have done well. We could have the second match against U Mumba but errors cost us. With this six-day long break we were able to work on a few things, but the game plan will remain the same." Sehrawat dismissed the label of ‘main raider’ in the team, stating that roles are distributed equally amongst every player in the team. “But as captain, I have to see which player fares well in which defence. That way, I feel Arjun (Deshwal) can score well in 2-3 man and 4-5 man defences,” he said.