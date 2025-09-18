'Working on mistakes, making small improvements': Titans all-rounder Hooda

CHENNAI: All-rounder Bharat Hooda has been one of the growing talents in Kabaddi. After making waves in the Bengaluru Bulls two years ago, Bharat was acquired by the Telugu Titans after only a year with the UP Yoddhas in 2024. In the Pro Kabaddi League 12 so far, Hooda has creditable performances, and in rivalry week, he has performed well against his former team based in Bengaluru, which the Titans lost narrowly 32-34.
However, he remains focused on improving himself this season, and strives for glory. "Everyone prepares thoroughly for every match. Our team has set clear goals, and we must perform well to achieve them by executing our plans to the best of our abilities and delivering positive results. While there are many mistakes, we have to work on them continuously. We cannot change what has already been learned, but can only make small improvements. With the guidance of our seniors and coaches, I am confident we will perform well in the upcoming matches, both in defense and offense," he said.
Grinding it out in the PKL since 2021, Hooda has gained valuable experience, playing under different coaches and players. The 23-year-old is ready to take up the role of being a senior player in the squad. "Having competed in the PKL for five seasons, I understand the expectations placed upon me. I am one of the senior players alongside Vijay Malik and Shubham Shinde, who provide valuable guidance. Our coach also supports us with strategic insights. Naturally, minor mistakes occur, which can be disappointing, but we strive to improve,” he added.
Playing away from Visakhapatnam is also something Hooda seems to have been affected by. However, Hooda and his teammates will be keen to make amends, as the Titans will lock horns with the Tamil Thalaivas on Friday. "In Vizag, the fans came in full support, creating a great atmosphere for us. However, in Jaipur, the support is divided, with fans split between both teams, which will make a difference. It was a great experience playing in Vizag. The stadium was full, and we played well," he concluded.
Catch Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9:00 PM in a thrilling PKL Rivalry Week from September 15-20, live and exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network