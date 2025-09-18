'Working on mistakes, making small improvements': Titans all-rounder Hooda

CHENNAI: All-rounder Bharat Hooda has been one of the growing talents in Kabaddi. After making waves in the Bengaluru Bulls two years ago, Bharat was acquired by the Telugu Titans after only a year with the UP Yoddhas in 2024. In the Pro Kabaddi League 12 so far, Hooda has creditable performances, and in rivalry week, he has performed well against his former team based in Bengaluru, which the Titans lost narrowly 32-34.

However, he remains focused on improving himself this season, and strives for glory. "Everyone prepares thoroughly for every match. Our team has set clear goals, and we must perform well to achieve them by executing our plans to the best of our abilities and delivering positive results. While there are many mistakes, we have to work on them continuously. We cannot change what has already been learned, but can only make small improvements. With the guidance of our seniors and coaches, I am confident we will perform well in the upcoming matches, both in defense and offense," he said.