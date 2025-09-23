Chess scene very competitive now, Gukesh getting used to role as world champion: Anand

CHENNAI: Five-time World chess champion Vishwanathan Anand believed that World Champion Gukesh will recover well before defending his title in the upcoming World Cup in Goa starting October 31.

Ever since he won the world crown, Gukesh's form has been up and down and questions over his capability to defend his title has risen. "He is having a bumpy time for sure. In the Swiss Grand, it was a bit extreme because he needs to win a lot of games. It could have been a combination of factors. I was still optimistic (after his performance in) Norway Chess, but after that, I think he is having a difficult time. But he has a whole year to get ready," Anand told this daily, in an awards function hosted by CREDAI.

Contrary to opinions of others over Gukesh's lack of consistency, Anand felt that he is getting used to the spotlight and the pressure that comes along with being a World Champion. "No, I don't think you have tactical blips. You just play well. I think you can, but he's also adjusting, struggling. The chess scene is very competitive now. I think he is also getting used to his role as world champion. This puts the spotlight and the pressure. It's a different experience and I think he's getting used to that. But I hope he will recover well," the 55-year-old said before adding, "I appreciate that he has the confidence to keep accepting new challenges, not to hide. He's going to play in the World Cup and I'm sure he will keep pushing till he gets back to his form."