Chess scene very competitive now, Gukesh getting used to role as world champion: Anand

CHENNAI: Five-time World chess champion Vishwanathan Anand believed that World Champion Gukesh will recover well before defending his title in the upcoming World Cup in Goa starting October 31.
Ever since he won the world crown, Gukesh's form has been up and down and questions over his capability to defend his title has risen. "He is having a bumpy time for sure. In the Swiss Grand, it was a bit extreme because he needs to win a lot of games. It could have been a combination of factors. I was still optimistic (after his performance in) Norway Chess, but after that, I think he is having a difficult time. But he has a whole year to get ready," Anand told this daily, in an awards function hosted by CREDAI.
Contrary to opinions of others over Gukesh's lack of consistency, Anand felt that he is getting used to the spotlight and the pressure that comes along with being a World Champion. "No, I don't think you have tactical blips. You just play well. I think you can, but he's also adjusting, struggling. The chess scene is very competitive now. I think he is also getting used to his role as world champion. This puts the spotlight and the pressure. It's a different experience and I think he's getting used to that. But I hope he will recover well," the 55-year-old said before adding, "I appreciate that he has the confidence to keep accepting new challenges, not to hide. He's going to play in the World Cup and I'm sure he will keep pushing till he gets back to his form."
The role of Seconds in this tournament will be crucial. "Each will decide for themselves who the Seconds should be. But yes, they play a very important role,'' said Anand without revealing who could be assisting Gukesh in his title defense.
Anand was happy with the way R Vaishali has got back herself up after a disastrous Chennai Grandmasters tournament last month. He was all praise for defending the Grand Swiss title, which concluded on September 15.
"Yes, she had a remarkable recovery after her (Chennai Grandmasters) tournament here. And somehow I think she felt freer. Sometimes when the pressure is off, you play well. And she was able to do that and it is a great result for her to qualify for the Candidates (next year)," Anand explained. Her brother R Praggnanandhaa has been in good form the year winning several titles. As a mentor, Anand is happy for his ward.
"We speak on and off. I would say that this year he has shown amazing performance. I think everything is gelling. His preparation is of the highest quality. But also, psychologically, he is competing. He is pushing very hard. But even with such a level, he struggled in Tashkent a little bit. So, that's the nature of the chess world. But I hope he will qualify. He is doing things much better this year compared to last year. In fact, he has fixed a lot of the things that didn't go well last year,'' he said.
Come October, Anand will be sitting opposite chess great Gary Kasparov in an exhibition match called 'Clutch chess: Legends' at St Louis. He is excited on the prospects of playing 12-game Fischer Random(Chess960) match. "It's totally a different format. In that sense, he has the edge that he has played this format several times. He's played five or six tournaments there. I have not played that format. I played once almost 20 years ago. But having said that, it's a very interesting format. It'll be a new experience for both of us. I'll do my best,'' Anand said.