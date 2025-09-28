PKL returns to Chennai; thrilling ties on the menu

CHENNAI: After two years, the city will grace top Kabaddi players and coaches, as the third leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 12 will start from Monday. With 24 matches set to take place, the leg will conclude on October 12. After two thrilling legs in Visakhapatnam and Jaipur, which have teams placed very closely in the points table, this leg is expected to be more exciting.

12 players from Tamil Nadu will get to play in front of a crowd which has backed the talent from Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, defending champions Haryana Steelers and Dabangg Delhi will lock horns. The Steelers would be happy to have someone like Jaya Soorya, their raider from the host state. "Playing in Chennai is always special because of the atmosphere and the energy of the home crowd. As a team, we have built great momentum with four consecutive wins in the last leg, and that confidence is high within the camp. We have five matches here, and our goal is to win them all. The fans in Tamil Nadu love kabaddi and support every good performance, and we'll give them everything to cheer for," he told this daily in an event marking the launch of the Chennai leg.