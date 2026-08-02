Shrug off jersey issue, focus on ending 50-year World Cup medal drought, advises Sreejesh

The former goalkeeper, who represented India in 339 international matches and later coached the junior team to a bronze medal at last year's Junior World Cup in Chennai, acknowledged that identical colours could marginally affect visibility but said it had never been considered a major concern despite blue turfs being in use since the 2012 London Olympics.

"It is true that having the same colour makes visibility a bit difficult, but in the 14 years since the blue turf was introduced, the jersey colour has changed only twice. We have played in blue in almost every major tournament, including the Tokyo and Paris Olympics." Sreejesh maintained that if the players had endorsed the decision, there was little reason for further debate.

"From what I have seen in the media, the colour change was made with the players consent. Hockey India must have obtained permission from the FIH for the saffron jersey. Since orange is also the colour of the Netherlands' jersey, we can wear our alternate white jersey when playing against them," he said.

"If the players have approved this decision, the matter ends there, because ultimately it is the players who have to perform on the field. With the controversy taking political overtones, Sreejesh was categorical. "I believe politics should be kept away from sports. The players are paramount. If they have no problem with it, then outsiders shouldn't have an issue either," Sreejesh further said.

At the same time, the 38-year-old felt that if the team was to adopt a new primary jersey, the transition should have been made earlier to allow the players to get used to it.

"I feel the players should have been given a chance to play in this jersey beforehand. We are currently used to playing in the blue jersey. Suppose I am on the field and Harmanpreet is out there, I would look for him in the blue jersey as I have always seen him in that colour. If the jersey colour had to be changed, it should have been done a bit earlier," Sreejesh said.

Sreejesh, however, expressed confidence that the off-field issues would not distract the team in its campaign.

"Within the team, we always talked about staying away from outside noise. Players are aware of what is being said off the field, but fortunately there is still time. The team is now in Europe and they need to put these matters aside and focus entirely on the tournament."

Backing India to end its 50-year wait for a World Cup medal, Sreejesh said the team has a realistic chance of reaching the semifinals if it tops its pool.

"We have been waiting for so many years. This time, we have a golden opportunity. England is the only tough team in our pool. If we finish at the top, we might face Argentina, a team we have beaten before. The path to the semifinals looks easier. I just want to say that play your best hockey, enjoy the game to the fullest and end this 50-year wait. You won't get an opportunity like this again. Forget the pressure of expectations, forget the off-field talk and secure a spot on the podium. 50 year is a long wait," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)