Harmanpreet, Smriti, Divya Deshmukh among nominees for 2025 BBC sports awards

Captain courageous

Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team, led the country to its maiden ICC Women's World Cup title in November 2025.

Playing on home soil, she led from the front with an 88-ball 89, chasing a tall target of 339 runs in the semi-finals against Australia.

In another World Cup semi-final against the same opponent back in 2017, her innings of 171 not out is still widely regarded as one of the greatest innings in women's cricket.

She has featured in Time magazine's 2023 list of Top 100 Emerging Leaders and BBC's 100 Most Inspiring Women.

Chasing greatness

Mandhana, the vice-captain of the same team, is already making a claim for a place among the all-time greats of the sport.

The 29-year-old left-hander has the second-highest number of centuries in one-day internationals and the third-highest runs among current players.

Hailing from Sangli city in Maharashtra, Mandhana was inspired by her father and brother, both of whom played cricket at the district level.

In September last year, she made a 50-ball hundred against Australia, the fastest ton by an Indian in the format, breaking Virat Kohli's record.

She has been named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year twice, in 2018 and 2021.