Shortage of coaches in SAI: Numbers decline in six months

CHENNAI: India are hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and are hoping to successfully bid for the Olympics in 2036, but when it comes to its sporting ecosystem, it seems to be an area of concern. Dearth of coaches has been afflicting the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for quite some time and instead of getting better it is getting worse.

The SAI has been on an expanding spree building new National Centres of Excellence but there have been disciplines that lack good coaches. The latest figures seems to even more alarming. According to a Lok Sabha reply during the 2026 budget session, the numbers have declined further. The total number on July 23 last year was 860 across all levels and that number decreased to 788. That means in the last six months despite SAI’s best efforts, vacancies could not be filled. According to the latest figures, there is at least 48 per cent shortage of coaches in the entire set-up. The per cent in July last year was 45.

What makes it even more troubling is that SAI is country’s flagship department under the sports ministry to promote sports excellence in the country. It also helps National Sports Federations (NSFs) with their annual planning and budget that includes training and exposure. It is also instrumental in identifying and training talent through its various programmes aimed at the grassroots level including the Khelo India schemes.