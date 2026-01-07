Bengal Tigers tamed by HIL GC team, Toofans beat Royals

CHENNAI: Hockey India League's (HIL) Governing Council (GC) team won a high-scoring thriller against defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3, while last year's runners-up Hyderabad Toofans rallied to beat Ranchi Royals 3-2 in the Hockey India League at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Sunday.

Kane Russell, continued his red-hot form, notching another hat-trick, while the likes of Sam Wardd, Sudeep Chirmako and James Albery chipped in with goals. For the Tigers, Captain Jugraj Singh and the German duo of Tom Grambusch and Christopher Ruhr were the goalscorers.

"It was a tough match, but teamwork made the difference. Even after conceding the first goal and seeing our body language dip briefly, we ensured it didn't affect our overall game," said HIL captain Hardik Singh post the match.