Bengal Tigers tamed by HIL GC team, Toofans beat Royals

CHENNAI: Hockey India League's (HIL) Governing Council (GC) team won a high-scoring thriller against defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3, while last year's runners-up Hyderabad Toofans rallied to beat Ranchi Royals 3-2 in the Hockey India League at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Sunday.
Kane Russell, continued his red-hot form, notching another hat-trick, while the likes of Sam Wardd, Sudeep Chirmako and James Albery chipped in with goals. For the Tigers, Captain Jugraj Singh and the German duo of Tom Grambusch and Christopher Ruhr were the goalscorers.
"It was a tough match, but teamwork made the difference. Even after conceding the first goal and seeing our body language dip briefly, we ensured it didn't affect our overall game," said HIL captain Hardik Singh post the match.
Kicking off the first match of the evening, HIL GC got two quick goals after the Tigers took the lead via Jugraj. A deflection goal from Sam Ward, followed by Kiwi Kane Russell's penalty corner drag-flick put the GC team in front. "We knew that once we got one goal back, we would be right in the contest, and that's exactly what happened. Kane has been outstanding - his penalty-corner execution has been excellent," added Hardik.
Sudeep Chirmako went on to add HIL's fourth in minute 38 — Two minutes after Russell scored his second and the team's third. But the Tigers clawed back through back-to-back goals in the 40th minute. Grambusch converted a set-piece later, and Ruhr pouncing on a rebound, narrowed the deficit to 4-3. Russell, however, restored HIL GC's momentum, completing his second consecutive hat-trick in the 44th minute with another precise drag-flick.
James Albery put the game to bed in the dying moments of the match after a solo run. "Our forwards have been very effective, getting shots on target and earning penalty corners. They are constantly making things happen inside the circle," he said. Hardik also credited the team's balance across positions for the good show. "From the backline to the midfield and attack, it's a strong mix of seniors and youngsters. That blend and understanding within the group is really coming together," he added.
Talwinder wins it for Toofans
In another match, Hyderabad Toofans made a remarkable comeback to register 3-2 win against Ranchi Royals. Amandeep Lakra, Nic Woods, and Talwinder Singh completed the turnaround for last year's finalists in second half after a first-half brace from Tom Boon put Ranchi Royals in front. Despite a good start, Toofans saw themselves a goal down in the 11th minute, as Royals' Tom Boon converted his dragflick from the second set-piece. The Toofans went on to concede another minutes later, as Boon doubled the lead.
Trailing 0-2, Hyderabad Toofans began the second half by adding some more attacking impetus to the mix. They eventually got the reward for their persistence as Lakra (42') converted his dragflick from a penalty corner, pulling a goal back for his side. Woods (45') got them back on level terms three minutes later.
With all to play for in the last fifteen minutes, Hyderabad Toofans had momentum on their side. Talwinder Singh came up with the decisive goal, three minutes from the final hooter.