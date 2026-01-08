HIL: Lancers forwards Dhami's winner sinks Bengal Tigers

CHENNAI: Boby Singh Dhami's decisive goal earned Vedanta Kalinga Lancers a 2-1 win over Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the men's Hockey India League match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Thursday. Belgian Alexander Hendrickx scored the other goal for the winners in the 52nd minute, while Affan Yousuf in the 56th minute had scored the equalizer for the Tigers.

Both the teams fought hard for the first three quarters, and the deadlock only broke in the fourth quarter. The Lancers dominated possession, registering 11 circle entries compared to just two from the Bengal Tigers. The Lancers had a couple of attempts on goal, forcing the Tigers keeper James Carr into action. However, they couldn't find a significant opening. The Tigers grew into the game in the second quarter, finding some momentum but were kept at bay by Krishan Bahadur Pathak, who pulled off some exceptional saves in goal for the Lancers.

"It was an engrossing match. Both the teams raided each other's den quite often and it was a delight to watch their ball possession and passing. It was a game of good hockey," former Olympian V Baskaran described the match. "Since both the team's played safe we did not see any goals for the major part of the game. The action intensified in the final quarter and Boby scored a brilliant goal. Lancers held on to their nerves in the final moments and thus won. The loss must have been a rude shock for the defending champions," added the former Senior national team coach.