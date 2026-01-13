HIL crosses 1 billion social media views, witnesses surge in TV viewership

CHENNAI: The Hero Hockey India League (HIL) has achieved a landmark milestone by crossing one billion social media views in just over two weeks since the start of the current season, across platforms including Meta (Instagram and Facebook), YouTube and X. With two more weeks of action still to come and the men’s HIL entering the business end of the tournament, these numbers are expected to soar.

In comparison, the previous season saw the league’s overall social media viewership touch one billion views across the entire tournament.

The 2025–26 season began on 28 December with the Women’s Hero HIL, which concluded with a thrilling final on 10 January, where SG Pipers emerged as champions. The Men’s Hero HIL commenced on 3 January in Chennai and has now moved into its second phase in Ranchi, with several high-voltage matches still to be played.