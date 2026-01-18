India Open: Outsider Lin grabs limelight as he wins men's singles title

NEW DELHI: It was the usual suspect who captured the women's singles title. An Se-young, for the nth time, demonstrated that she's cut from a different cloth by capping off the India Open with the top prize in the women's category. But the men's singles had thrown a curveball after the withdrawal of World No 1 Shi Yu Qi from China. Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who captured the season-opener in Malaysia, was one of the top bets to maintain his rich run. But it was an unfamiliar face — Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei — who walked away with the men's crown.

Lin was one of the unseeded players in the main draw and after some notable scalps, including one against India's Lakshya Sen in the last-eight stage, in the earlier rounds, the 26-year-old outplayed World No 4 Jonatan Christie in the summit match here on Sunday. The Indonesian Christie, who has been playing with real purpose since the birth of his son, himself was entering the finals with plenty of purpose. He had beaten some high-level rivals in the earlier rounds. All the recent records would indicate that Christie was the favourite. But as the match commenced, Christie was nowhere near his best.