Despite 6-1 win, Soorma fail to make it to Qualifier 2

BHUBANESWAR: Needing a seven-goal win to seal their spot in Qualifier 2, JSW Soorma Hockey Club came within a touching distance of achieving their goal in the last league match of the Hockey India League here on Thursday. However, their opponents SG Pipers held on in the dying minutes to break Soorma's hopes of advancing to the Qualifiers. Soorma eventually won 6-1 but it was not enough for them to qualify.
Soorma made a high-intensity start, led by Jeremy Hayward’s (2’, 7’, 34’, 45’) thunderous drag flicks and a counter-attacking strike from Lucas Martinez (11’). Nicolas Keenan (47’) then helped them to score their sixth goal. Tomas Domene scored the solitary goal for Pipers in the 47th minute. Had they managed to score a seven-goal win, they would have entered the playoff replacing HIL GC on the basis of goal difference.
Even as Soorma didn't make it, the stage is set for thrilling encounters with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers taking on the Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1 and Hyderabad Toofans meeting HIL GC in the eliminator at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday.
The home side, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, finished atop the points table with 16 points after the league stage, while Ranchi Royals secured the second spot with 12 points, while Hyderabad and GC finished third and fourth spot respectively with 11 points each.
Speaking ahead of Qualifier 1, Lancers Captain Arthur Van Doren said, “We have worked extremely hard all season to finish atop the table, and now our focus turns to delivering our best performance when it matters most. We are aware of Ranchi Royals’ scoring prowess, but we are confident in our defence and set-piece strength. The atmosphere in Bhubaneswar always lifts us, and we will be looking to give our fans something to cheer for.”
Ranchi Royals Captain Tom Boon stated, “Qualifier 1 is the kind of match every player looks forward to. We have had a strong league phase and played some very good hockey, especially in attack. Against a team like the Lancers, execution and composure will be key, and that is where our focus is. We believe in our group and our style of play, and we are ready to step up to the challenge in Bhubaneswar.”