Despite 6-1 win, Soorma fail to make it to Qualifier 2

Even as Soorma didn't make it, the stage is set for thrilling encounters with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers taking on the Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1 and Hyderabad Toofans meeting HIL GC in the eliminator at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The home side, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, finished atop the points table with 16 points after the league stage, while Ranchi Royals secured the second spot with 12 points, while Hyderabad and GC finished third and fourth spot respectively with 11 points each.

Speaking ahead of Qualifier 1, Lancers Captain Arthur Van Doren said, “We have worked extremely hard all season to finish atop the table, and now our focus turns to delivering our best performance when it matters most. We are aware of Ranchi Royals’ scoring prowess, but we are confident in our defence and set-piece strength. The atmosphere in Bhubaneswar always lifts us, and we will be looking to give our fans something to cheer for.”