Sinner destined for greatness -- but first comes doping hearing

MELBOURNE: Jannik Sinner leaves Melbourne being talked about as a potential tennis great but first comes a hearing into his doping case at sport's highest court that could see him banned for up to two years.

The Italian swept past Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Sunday in a clash of the top seeds to win back-to-back Australian Opens and shore up his status as the runaway world number one.

He also won the US Open last year, fast building a case for greatness.

But the 23-year-old's career has been dogged for the past nine months by a major doping scandal that should soon reach its conclusion.

He twice tested positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March last year but was cleared by an independent tribunal of wrongdoing.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and is seeking a ban of up to two years.

The Italian, who denies knowingly doping, will have his hearing on April 16-17.

Sinner says that the drug entered his system when his physio used a spray containing it to treat a cut, then provided massage and sports therapy to the player.

Sinner, who is on a staggering 21-match win streak, said he was clear in himself that he was innocent but has admitted the case is never far from his mind.

One of his two coaches, Darren Cahill, said in Melbourne that "nobody's bulletproof" but that Sinner "deals with it as well as anybody that I've ever seen deal with pressure".

"I think to a large extent he finds playing tennis matches to be his safe place," Cahill added.

"That's where he can go and do his thing and feel like this is what he knows, this is what he understands, this is what he's good at.

"It's become a home for him to step on to the court and play tennis."