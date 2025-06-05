Coco Gauff stops fairytale Boisson run to reach French Open final against Aryna Sabalenka

PARIS: Coco Gauff reached her second final at Roland-Garros by beating Loïs Boisson 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday to end the surprising, upset-filled run by a French wild-card entry who is ranked No. 361.

The victory by No. 2 Gauff sets up a blockbuster championship match against No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Sabalenka is a three-time major champion and earned a shot at a fourth by ending Iga Swiatek’s 26-match French Open winning streak. Sabalenka’s 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 win in the semifinals prevents Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships in Paris.

This will be just the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 women’s final at the French Open in the last 30 years.

It's also a rematch of the 2023 U.S. Open final, in which Gauff beat Sabalenka to claim her first major trophy at age 19.

Gauff was the runner-up to Swiatek at Roland-Garros in 2022.

Much to the chagrin of the 15,000 or so locals pulling for their countrywoman under a closed roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a drizzly day, Gauff vs. Boisson wasn’t much of a contest, as might be expected from their rankings and relative experience.

Then again, that didn’t stop Boisson from eliminating both No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 6 Mirra Andreeva en route to becoming the first woman since 1989 to get to the semifinals in her Grand Slam debut.