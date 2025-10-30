Jannik Sinner's No. 1 bid starts with 2nd-round win over Zizou Bergs at Paris Masters

PARIS: Jannik Sinner's bid to reclaim the No. 1 ranking got off to a good start Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Zizou Bergs in the second round of the Paris Masters, which the Italian needs to win to knock Carlos Alcaraz off the top spot.

Sinner's 65-week reign as No. 1 ended in September when Alcaraz won the U.S. Open final against him for his sixth major title and the top spot. But Alcaraz lost in Paris on Tuesday in the second round to unseeded Cameron Norrie, opening the door for Sinner in their seesaw rivalry.

Sinner had Bergs under constant pressure, forging 11 break-point chances and converting three, while not conceding a break point of his own.

"I was very precise, and I also started off with a break straight away, which gives you a bit more confidence," said Sinner, who is chasing a fifth title of the year and 23rd overall. "I'm very happy how I served today."

The 24-year-old Sinner clinched victory on his first match point and plays unseeded Francisco Cerundolo in the third round.

"I felt like mostly the movement (was good)," said Sinner, who won an ATP 500 tournament in Vienna on Sunday despite having cramps.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev joined Sinner in round three by rallying from 3-1 down in the final set to beat Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-5.