Cheers! Stan Wawrinka bids farewell at Australian Open with beers and gratitude

MELBOURNE: Stan Wawrinka said goodbye after his loss to Taylor Fritz and then grabbed two beers from a courtside ice box, cracked the cans with the Australian Open tournament director and saluted the crowd.

“Cheers everybody!” the 40-year-old Wawrinka said after Saturday’s 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 third-round loss to No. 9 Fritz. “And thank you so much.”

Wawrinka won the first of his three Grand Slam titles in Australia in 2014.

With a 4 1/2-hour, five-set win over 21-year-old French qualifier Arthur Gea in the second round, Wawrinka became the first man 40 or older to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since Ken Rosewall at the 1978 Australian Open. His 49th five-set match at a major was also a record.

“I’m not sure it’s the best statistic to have,” he said of 40-plus milestone, “but I will take it.”

Wawrinka said before the start of the 2026 season that this would be his last on the professional circuit, but he added that it wasn’t just a farewell tour. He’s still putting on the work and still getting results.

After Wawrinka’s last match at Melbourne Park, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley joined him on court for a ceremony and a small tribute on the stadium screen at John Cain Arena.