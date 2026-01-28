A powerful rivalry: Sabalenka, Svitolina set for Australian Open semifinal showdown

MELBOURNE: Naturally there'll be attention on the backstory when Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina meet in the Australian Open women's semifinals.

Top-ranked Sabalenka, who is seeking a third title in four years in Australia, is a 27-year-old from Belarus. She's popular on TikTok for her humorous posts and dance routines.

Svitolina is a 31-year-old Ukrainian who will be returning to the Top 10 next week for the first time since returning from a maternity break she took in 2022. She reached her first Australian Open semifinal with a lopsided win over No. 3 Coco Gauff, needing only 59 minutes to end her run of three quarterfinal losses at Melbourne Park.

They're both regularly asked questions relating to Russia's war on Ukraine. Both have regularly said they want the focus to be on tennis. Svitolina is trying to bring joy to the people of Ukraine, of course. Sabalenka said she supports peace.

"It's very close to my heart to see a lot of support from Ukrainians," she said. "So I feel like (I) bring this light, a little light, you know, even just positive news to Ukrainian people, to my friends when they are watching."

Players from Ukraine don't shake hands with players from Russia or Belarus at the net after matches. It's accepted on both sides.

They're both on 10-match winning streaks so far in 2026 and entered the season's first major with titles in warmup tournaments — Sabalenka in Brisbane, and Svitolina in Auckland, New Zealand, her 19th career title. That was Svitolina's first foray back after an early end to the 2025 season for a mental health break.