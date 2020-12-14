STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fear of mystery illness makes people avoid vegetables, vendors hit 

The mystery illness, the origin of it is yet to be ascertained, has left vegetable vendors of Eluru in dire straits.

Published: 14th December 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

A vegetable market looks empty in Eluru. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

A vegetable market looks empty in Eluru. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

ELURU: The mystery illness, the origin of it is yet to be ascertained, has left vegetable vendors of Eluru in dire straits. People of Eluru city and its suburbs are reluctant to purchase vegetables in general and leafy vegetables in particular after the primary reports found the presence of lead and nickel in the blood samples of patients, which is attributed to consumption of water and vegetables. 

This is in spite of the fact that all kinds of vegetables arrive at Eluru from other districts like Krishna, Guntur and East Godavari. With people shying away from buying vegetables, the vendors, who faced the brunt of lockdown, are incurring huge losses. “The prices of vegetables have come down in the past few days. The mystery illness has created a sense of fear among the public to consume vegetables,” S Harish, a vegetable vendor told TNIE. 

The vegetable market, which used to be crowded during normal times, wore a deserted look now. Harish said he used to buy vegetables worth Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 a day and his daily business would be anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, generating him a minimum profit of Rs 5,000. “Now, I stopped buying vegetables in large quantity from wholesale dealers fearing losses,” he added. 

“We are forced to dump leafy vegetables or throw them to cattle as there are no takers for them,” a woman vendor from neighbouring Tangellamudi, who set her shop at the wholesale vegetable market in the heart of the city, said.

Another young vendor V Sai said, “People are not coming forward to buy vegetables since the outbreak of mystery illness. Earlier, people from neighbouring villages like Sriparu, Kankipadu and Peddapadu, who visit the city on some work, used to buy vegetables at the market.’’

Sai said they procure leafy vegetables from Guntur, Mangalagiri and Bapatla, while carrots, beetroot, cauliflower and cabbage come from Vijayawada. We buy them from wholesale traders and sell the vegetables by adding a little price margin, he added.

“By afternoon, we would have sold all the leafy vegetables that we buy from wholesale traders and go back to our village. Now, it is past afternoon and we are not able to sell even half of the stock we brought,” a woman vendor from Tangellamudi said.

The people’s reluctance  to consume vegetables, brought cheers to sellers of chicken, meat, fish and other non-vegetarian food items, who had already witnessed a boom in sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “With the chicken prices hovering between Rs 200 and Rs 220 per kg, the demand for eggs and fish has gone up.  It is a fact that there has been a rise in our business since the outbreak of the mystery illness,’’ a chicken shop owner said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mystery illness Eluru mystery illness
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp