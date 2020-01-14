Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy held in Guntur district for violating Section 144

The Mangalagiri MLA's bid to lead the rally in support of Chief Minister’s idea of capital decentralisation was foiled by cops.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest Mangalagiri MLA  Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and his followers for bid to organise a rally to Tadepalli

Police arrest Mangalagiri MLA  Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and his followers for bid to organise a rally to Tadepalli| Prashant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and his followers were arrested in Penumaka village of Guntur district on Monday as they began to take out a rally to Tadepalli in support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan for decentralisation of the capital, amidst prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.  

The motive of the rally to the Chief Minister’s camp office was to allay fears among the farmers of the 29 capital villages and Opposition leaders that the idea of shifting the capital would only benefit people and leaders of the north Andhra region. However, the police prevented him and took him into custody.

Addressing the media at the party central office in Tadepalli earlier, the YSRC MLA said capital farmers were not against Jagan’s idea and were only demanding equal development of all regions of the State.

ALSO READ| Ready for political sanyas on Amaravati capital issue: N Chandrababu Naidu

Alla added the farmers were instead concerned that former CM N Chandrababu Naidu had deceived them by taking away their fertile lands in the name of capital development. "Lands of Dalits were forcibly taken by the previous government and farmers of the region were made beggars," he said.

Alleging that Naidu was taking up agitations just to save the lands of his benamis, he stated Naidu made his wife Bhuvaneswari donate her platinum bangles to the farmers to save lands she bought in the name of Heritage.

"Why did not Naidu and son Lokesh donate their salaries for the cause, and, instead, are asking for alms? How can Naidu lead an agitation when Section 144 is in place? TDP workers, real estate brokers and anti-social elements were taking part in the protests by posing as farmers," he alleged.

Meanwhile, the capital farmers continued staging protests on Monday, despite police imposing restrictions and prohibitory orders in the problematic villages. Mild tension prevailed for a while in Mandadam and Thullur as the villagers tried to take out rallies.

ALSO READ| State government aims to develop all areas: Andhra Pradesh Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana

No move to cancel passports, says official

Regional Passport Officer DSS Srinivasa Rao on Monday denied rumours on social media that passports of people who participated in a protest at Benz Circle in the city a few days ago in support of Amaravati as capital, would be cancelled.

There was no truth in the reports in a section of media that Vijayawada police approached the Regional Passport Office seeking cancellation of passports of those who took part in the protest for Amaravati at Benz Circle, he said. Rao clarified that passports of individuals would be cancelled only when they  violated the Passport Act, 1967.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress Alla Ramakrishna Reddy Andhra Pradesh capital shift Amaravati protests YSR Congress MLA arrest
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp