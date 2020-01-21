Home States Andhra Pradesh

Decentralisation of administration won't ensure development: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

He advised the YSR Congress government to persist with Amaravati as the seat of administration instead of developing an already-developed city (Visakhapatnam).

Published: 21st January 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu during assembly session on capital issue in Velagapudi on Monday (Photo| EPS)

Screengrab of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu during assembly session on capital issue in Velagapudi on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his party’s stance of ‘one State - one capital’, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the government to desist from going ahead with the three-capital plan.

"Though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is younger than me, I request him with folded hands to reconsider. Don’t act in haste. Three capitals have not been successful anywhere in the world," he implored.

Participating in the discussion on the Decentralisation of Governance Bill in the Assembly on Monday, Naidu explained the developments which led to his government embarking on Amaravati as the capital city and countered allegations levelled by the treasury benches.

ALSO READ| Lone Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad Rao favours three capital move in Andhra Pradesh assembly

Confining himself to the capital issue without getting drawn into verbal duels, Naidu said there is a provision in the AP Reorganisation Act that the residuary State shall have 'a' capital and not capitals and that the capital must be finalised in consultation with the Central government. Claiming that YS Rajasekhara Reddy took forward projects mooted by him in Hyderabad, the former chief minister advised YSR's heir to follow in his father's footsteps.

Asserting that his government selected Amaravati in the interests of future generations, he cautioned that the government, with its numerical advantage, can pass the Bill, but should not forget that AP Reorganisation Act doesn’t mention multiple capitals. Naidu’s speech was evidently prepared to refute the government’s argument, which is based to an extent on the Sivaramakrishnan Committee report.

Naidu arrested, released

Chandrababu Naidu and his party MLAs were taken into preventive custody late on Monday night when they tried to take out a padayatra from the Assembly to Mandadam village. They were later released

'Hyderabad witnessing realty boom due to government decision'

He said that the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, appointed by the Centre in 2014 to suggest alternatives for a capital for AP, opined that capital between Vijayawada and Guntur region will be apt considering the region’s higher ranking on the suitability index.

Naidu also pointed at the public responses received by the panel. "Forty-six per cent preferred Vijayawada-Guntur region while only 10 per cent favoured Visakhapatnam. The Finance Minister’s claims that only 1,500 responses were received on phone are incorrect. Responses were received via email and other ways," Naidu said.

Dismissing the claim that Amaravati is prone to floods, he recalled that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had refused to describe the area as flood-affected since it was not affected even during the unprecedented Krishna floods in 1853 and 2009.

"Jagan is the 17th Chief Minister of AP. There are no instances of a CM of any State changing the capital except Jagan. There will be no end to it if the capital is changed every time a new chief minister is appointed," he observed.

ALSO READ| With capital shift in Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati's loss is Visakhapatnam's gain

Taunting that Hyderabad is witnessing a realty boom after Amaravati is stalled as investments and institutions are going away from here, he reminded the House of Telangana Minister Harish Rao’s observation that three capitals in Andhra Pradesh would benefit Telangana. On arguments that centrality isn’t the criterion for location of capitals, he said Delhi was centrally located before India’s partition.

He advised the government to persist with Amaravati as the seat of administration instead of developing an already-developed city (Vizag). He reiterated that Amaravati is a self-financing project and felt if the projects planned by the TDP government were completed, there would be 10,000 acres of land bank with the government.

Recalling the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while laying foundation stone to capital city, Naidu said the Prime Minister had expected Amaravati to emerge as a model for the development of new cities in the country.

ALSO READ| TDP MP Galla Jayadev detained during march against three capitals in Andhra Pradesh

Similarly, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who also attended the Amaravati foundation-laying ceremony, stated that capital city was not intended only for administration but also become a centre for creation of wealth, employment and hoped AP capital would be such a centre, Naidu said.

Reiterating that he cared more for Visakhapatnam and planned to develop the Port City, Tirupati and other cities simultaneously along with Amaravati, Naidu said Vizag would have emerged as a better city if the present government had continued the projects that took shape during the TDP regime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh capital shift N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Amaravati capital shift Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh assembly Andhra Pradesh three capital
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp