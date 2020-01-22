Andhra capital row: TDP gets interim relief in Legislative Council but suffers jolt from within

Express News Service By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stand-off between the State government and the TDP in the Legislative Council over the passage of the crucial Decentralisation Bill and the repeal of the Capital Region Development Authority Bill culminated Tuesday night in voting on the government policy of having three capitals under Rule 71.

Since the TDP has an absolute majority in the 58-member House, the vote expectedly went against the government, but in a shocker of sorts, two MLCs of the opposition party voted in favour of the government.

While 27 members voted against the ruling dispensation, 13 voted for it. The Upper House assembled earlier in the morning with the TDP determined to block the Bills, which pave the way for the creation of three capitals and the government looking to press ahead.

The Bills were passed in the Assembly Monday night and were to be taken up for consideration in the Council.

As the ruling and opposition parties sparred in the Council, speculation intensified that the government could decide to scrap the Upper House if it sought to block the Bills.

It even emerged that the government had sought the legal opinion, which gave jitters to a few TDP members in the Council.

Nonetheless, the TDP appeared determined and accordingly, served notice for a discussion on the government policy of three capitals under Rule 71 much to the chagrin of the ruling party, which wanted the Bills to be considered first.

After several adjournments, the House took up discussion under Rule 71 late in the evening.

Around, 10 pm. the discussion ended with voting and the House was adjourned for the day. Now, the question on everyone’s mind is what is in store Wednesday.

It is likely the TDP would seek to refer the Bills to a select committee. As per the Constitution, the Council could keep Bills pending for a maximum of three months.

If it rejects a Bill, the Assembly could always send it back a second time. In such a case, irrespective of what the Council does, the Bill is deemed to have been passed.

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh indicated they would prefer to delay the Bills. The TDP has 36 members in the 58-member House, YSRC has 9, BJP 2, PDF 5, and independents 3. Three seats are vacant.

TDP MLC Dokka submits resignation

Guntur: At a time when the crucial decentralisation Bill was about to come in the AP State Legislative Council, where the TDP has the upper hand, party MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad submitted his resignation in protest against the capital proposal.

The timing of sending the resignation to the party chief and chairman Md Shareff came as a shock to the TDP and it fuelled speculation that he might shift to ruling YRSC. He is said to be maintaining distance from the party.

The resignation, though not accepted, ensures that the total number of members in the House at the time of voting comes down which would benefit the ruling YSRC

Govt may not abolish Legislative Council

The govt may not go for abolishing the House for several reasons. One, YSRC, which has 9 MLCs currently, is likely to increase its number to 28 maximum by 2021.

When there are many aspirants and a chance to gain a majority in the House, would it scrap it? Besides, would Jagan abolish the Council that was revived by his father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2007? Similarly, if the Centre wants, it could put the exercise on hold