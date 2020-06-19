STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

#COVIDSurvivor: Never knew for what I was being treated, says Andhra's first plasma therapy patient

At the time of admission, the patient’s respiratory rate was 40 breaths per minute against the normal 18 breaths per minute.

Published: 19th June 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Workers disinfecting a high-rise in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Workers disinfecting a high-rise in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By ​Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first COVID-19 patient to undergo plasma therapy at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has recovered and was discharged late on Wednesday. "The comorbid patient has shown remarkable improvement in her health condition. Samples taken on the 14th and 15th day of her treatment have tested negative," said an official.

The 45-year-old was brought to SVIMS from a Kadapa hospital on June 3 after her condition deteriorated. "As per the guidelines prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research, we gave her the first dose of 250 ml the next morning. She was not able to talk let alone sit when she was brought here. However, even before we gave her the second dose, she was stable eough to sit and talk without showing any breathlessness," the official added.

ALSO READ| COVID-19 caseload in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district reaches 746

At the time of admission, the patient’s respiratory rate was 40 breaths per minute against the normal 18 breaths per minute. After the first dose, the rate came down to 24 breaths per minute.The woman was suffering from pneumonia, and has been a patient of diabetes and hypertension. To add to the problems, she survived a heart attack just two months ago.

Speaking to TNIE, the woman said: "I have a heart problem and had gone to a hospital in Kadapa as I was not feeling well. There, they asked my husband to take me to SVIMS, Tirupati where I was brought in an ambulance. During treatment, I was isolated in a room and no one from my family was allowed to visit me. The medicines they gave me in the initial two days of treatment were changed, after which my health started improving faster. Then I had the energy to sit, talk and eat by myself. Although the treatment was good, I never knew that I was being treated for the coronavirus."

ALSO READ| Big COVID-19 spike in Andhra Pradesh with 425 fresh cases; death toll rises to 92

On why the patient did not know that she was being treated for COVID-19, the official said: "We had taken the patient’s, as well as her husband's, consent before giving her plasma therapy, which is a must as per the ICMR guidelines. Maybe, she does not remember signing the consent form as at the time when her signature was taken, her condition was critical. But her husband knew that she was being treated for the coronavirus."

The official explained the procedure for the therapy issued by the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research: "As per the guidelines, we send details of eligible patients to ICMR, which randomly categorises patients into case group and control group."

"The 45-year-old woman fell in case group: she was given blood plasma and prescribed drugs. A 53-year-old woman was put in the control group, and she was only administered medicines prescribed in the therapy, but not the blood plasma," said an official.

ALSO READ| Andhra Pradesh: 20 staff of Adoni's Mother and Child Hospital test positive for COVID-19

The official added that as much as 500 ml of plasma from one donor is to be given to a patient for two days (250 ml per day) with a gap of 24 hours between the doses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID survivor Corona survivor AP SVIMS
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp