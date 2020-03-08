Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held on March 21, 23, 27 and 29

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for polls to local bodies, including MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipalities and panchayats. While elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs as well as municipalities will be conducted in a single phase, panchayat polls will be held in two phases.

The MPTC and ZPTC polls will be held on March 21 and counting of votes will be taken up on March 24. For urban local bodies, polling will be held on March 23 and votes will be counted on March 27. When it comes to panchayats, polls will be held in two phases on March 27 and 29 and counting will be held on the same day soon after the end of polling. Re-polling if necessary, will take place the next day.

The Collectors and SPs of the respective districts have been authorised to take a decision on the date of panchayat polls in their jurisdiction. State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had come into force with immediate effect.

"No new schemes or old schemes influencing voters should be taken up until the completion of the whole election process. We are following the guidelines on the lines of the Central Election Commission," he said.

Services of govt staff enough to conduct civic polls, says SEC

Stating that general and expenditure observers will be appointed, he said the services of government staff are enough to conduct the local body elections. “If needed, we will utilise the services of village secretaries and Anganwadi staff.

"But I don’t think such a situation will arise. Village/ward volunteers will not be involved in the election process," the SEC said, ruling out the possibility of conducting elections to the newly formed panchayats now.

Meanwhile, the much publicised scheme intended to distribute about 26 lakh house sites to the poor people on March 25, marking Telugu New Year Ugadi, has been caught in a limbo with the SEC maintaining that any old or new government scheme that influences the voters cannot be taken up as the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

"I will not comment on any specific scheme. Either it is an existing or new scheme that influences the voters should not be implemented and the Collectors should ensure it," the SEC said.

Responding to the YSRC party colours painted on some government buildings, the SEC felt that it would not influence the voters. However, he was quick to add that there should be no political party colours on the buildings where polling will be held. As the issue of painting the YSRC colours on government offices is in the High Court, the SEC said that he could not comment more.

Seats for BCs, announces YSR Congress

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to provide 34% seats to BCs in the upcoming local elections. YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and MLC Krishna Murthy said TDP blocked govt move to provide 34% quota to BCs but Jagan has decided to provide additional 10% to BCs

Poll schedule

MPTCs/ZPTCs

Filing of nominations - March 9 to 11

Polling - March 21

Counting - March 24

Municipalities

Filing of nominations - March 11 to 13

Polling - March 23

Counting - March 27

Phase I panchayat polls

Filing of nominations - March 17 to 19

Polling - March 27

Counting - March 27

Phase II panchayat polls

Filing of nominations - March 19 to 21

Polling - March 29

Counting - March 29