Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

VIJAYAWADA: Four more deaths in rain related incidents in Kadapa and Anantapur districts took the toll arising out of the heavy rains in the State to 23.

While three persons died in collapse of two pucca buildings in Kadiri town of Anantapur, the body of another person who washed away in the floods that occurred due to breaching of earthen bund of Annammaiah project in Rajampet mandal of Kadapa district was recovered today.

In Kadiri town, a house which was under renovation collapsed due to heavy rains and its debris fell on the neighbouring one. Atleast 15 persons were trapped under the debris of the two buildings and three of them could come out immediately.

Police, revenue and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations and pulled out bodies of two children identified as Saidunnisa (3) and Faridunnisa (2). After two hours of rescue operations, the police removed five others and one of them, Fathima Bee, died while undergoing treatment.

Rescue operations are still on. In Kadapa, rescue operations are still on to trace some of the people who have been feared washed away in the flash floods to Annammaiah project on Friday.

The earthen bund of the project breached leading to flooding in some villages downstream. The district administration maintained that 12 persons have been washed away and eight bodies were found on Friday.

On Saturday, the rescue workers have recovered another body in Rajampet mandal. Though rains have subsided in Rayalaseema, inflows into several projects are continuing and the low-lying areas downstream are put on an alert.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Nellore district especially Atmakur and Nellore revenue divisions. Upland mandals in the district have received flooding due to overflowing of rivulets, canals in the region.

Heavy inflows to Somasila has resulted in disconnection of road connectivity to villages close to the river Penna from other parts. Somasila project has been receiving 4.56 lakh cusecs of water and officials are releasing 4.74 lakh cusecs downstream.

District adminstration of Nellore sounded alert on huge flooding to river Penna from Somasila reservoir. Many colonies were inundated in Apparaopalem in Atmakur mandal and Veerlagudipadu of Sangam mandal.

In Nellore city, civic officials along with Police had shifted people from low-lying areas in 53 and 54th division in Municipal Corporation limits to shelter homes. Janardhan Reddy colony, Manumasiddhi Nagar, Bhagath Singh colony, Sundaraiah colony and other areas in the city were inundated with flood water.

Traffic on the National Highway-16 was diverted due to overflowing of floodwater near Audisankara Engineering college in Gudur. Meanwhile, the police prevented the vehicular movement between Atmakur-Sangam and diverted the route to Vinjamur, Kaligiri to reach Nellore.

In Tirupati, several residential areas continue to be under sheets of water while the TTD is not allowing two-wheelers on the ghat road to Tirumala as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is undertaking an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kadapa, Nellore and Chittoor districts to assess the damage due to heavy rains.