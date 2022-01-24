Series of burglaries spread fear and panic at Kadiyapu Savaram

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A gang of burglars reportedly broke into six houses at Kadiyapu Savaram village under Kadiyam police station limits on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.According to Kadiyam circle inspector D Rambabu, teams have been formed to nab the criminals.The gang struck the village at around 1.30 am and continued their spree till 3 am.

The police said the thieves decamped with around cash and ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh from three houses, however, they returned empty-handed from the remaining places.

ALSO READ | Burglar wanted in 12 cases caught, Rs 12.80 lakh loot seized

The police said unidentified persons entered one G Trimurthulu’s house and went away with 104 gram gold and Rs 38,000 cash. They als entered into T Chinni’s house and took away gold worth Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash. The inmates were not in the house when the burglars struck their houses.Later, they decamped with 3 gram gold from Thambabattula Baburao’s house.

The gangsters also target residences of E Padmavathi and Kuppala Edukondalu, and a sweet shop owner Ramanas’ houses but they could not find anything. There also the inmates were not present when the burglars broke into the house.The police said some suspicious persons were recorded in nearby CCTV cameras.