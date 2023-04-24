Investigate YSRC ‘attack’ on Naidu in Yerragondapalem: Atchan to DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a letter to the Director General of Police, TDP State president K Atchannaidu demanded a thorough inquiry into the ‘attack’ on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during a roadshow in Yerragondapalem on Friday, which he said was planned one.

He urged the DGP to ferret out who is behind the ‘criminal conspiracy’ against the TDP chief and fix responsibility on the police officers who failed to provide adequate security cover to the NSG protectee, N Chandrababu Naidu, as ordained by the Andhra Pradesh Police Standing Orders and the NSG guidelines.

Cases should be booked against Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh and his henchmen for conspiring and executing the attack on Naidu in the guise of protest, he demanded.

In his three-page letter with video clippings of stone pelting on the TDP chief’s convoy, he said it was a gross failure on the part of the police in preventing such an incident though the programme Naidu was informed to the police well in advance.

“It is quite pathetic to note that one day in advance, Suresh threatened to disrupt Naidu’s programme. However, the police did not bother to thwart such attempts by taking all the precautionary measures,” the State TDP chief said.

Naming the police officials present at the time of stone pelting, the State TDP chief claimed that they apparently connived with the ruling YSRC cadres, guided and allowed them towards Naidu’s convoy, facilitating the attack on the Leader of Opposition. The conspiracy was evident from the fact that just before Naidu entered the town, power supply was stopped, he cited.

Atchannaidu squarely blamed Suresh for the stone pelting on Naidu’s convoy and the resulting injury to NSG commando.

