APCC chief YS Sharmila to announce candidature from Kadapa LS constituency

With the YSRC renominating incumbent MP YS Avinash Reddy, who is also Sharmila’s cousin brother, the contest for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, which has been in the YSR family since 1989, will be a fierce one in all likelihood. Whoever wins, the margin is unlikely to be more than the previous elections.

Speaking to mediapersons after the screening committee meeting, Sharmila said names of candidates for 114 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats have been approved. The list will most likely be released on Tuesday, she added. “As for the remaining seats, candidates will be finalised in another one week,” she said.

Congress is likely to field candidates with a significant clout for the Assembly segments under the Kadapa Parliamentary constituency. Disgruntled YSRC members might support Sharmila.

According to party sources, soon after her announcement, Sharmila will visit the office of Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind and later attend Iftar at the Ameen Function Palace in Kadapa.