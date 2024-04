Maintaining that he too desires to take photos with those who come to meet him, the actor-politician said given the circumstances, it would be better for him to limit the people he meets daily to 200. Asserting that the tripartite alliance will form the government in the State, he called upon people to vote for the alliance candidates to ensure a bright future for the State and its people.

YSRC’s fan has more sound, while JSP’s glass is sharp: Pawan Kalyan

Citing Kakinada Lok Sabha contender T Uday Srinivas as an example, he said every hardworking member of his party will be given due recognition and opportunities. “Don’t forget YSRC’s fan has more sound and less air, while JSP’s glass is sharp,” he said.

Reiterating that he will make Pithapuram his native place and construct a house in one of the villages in the constituency, the JSP chief swore by Sripada Srivallabhudu, Bangaru Papamma darga, Baptist church and Shakti Peetham of Puruhuthika Devi, to be available to people of Pithapuram always.

“I will meet everyone and strive to resolve their problems and leave no stone unturned for the comprehensive development of Pithapuram constituency,” he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Telugu Desam leaders Mandali Budda Prasad, former deputy speaker, and Nimmaka Jayakrishna, TDP in-charge for Palakonda, joined Jana Sena Party in the presence of Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. While Mandali was seeking ticket for Avanigadda, Jayakrishna sought to contest from Palakonda. As part of the seat-sharing between the allies ­— TDP, BJP, and JSP — both the Assembly constituencies went to Jana Sena.