Leaders across Andhra Pradesh unite in praise; hails PV Narasimha Rao’s vision, statesmanship

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, State BJP president D Purandeswari and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed profound happiness over the conferment of Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao posthumously.
In a message, the Governor said PV was a distinguished scholar and statesman, and served the nation in various capacities, including as Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, and Rao’s visionary leadership laid a solid foundation for the country’s economic liberalisation, growth and prosperity.
The Governor also expressed happiness over the conferment of Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Charan Singh, who dedicated his entire life to the rights of farmers and their welfare, and MS Swaminathan, popularly known as Father of Green Revolution, posthumously.
Expressing his delight over the conferment of Bharat Ratna on PV posthumously, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “It’s an honour to all Telugu speaking people as the statesman, scholar with high political and moral values, gets the highest civilian award, which he richly deserves and it merits an all-round applause.”
Conferment of Bharat Ratna on Charan Singh, who championed the farmers’ cause, and Swaminathan, Father of Green Revolution, is a matter of pride to the entire nation, he said.
Taking to social media platform X, Naidu posted “Proud moment for all Telugus across the globe as son of the soil, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao has been honoured with the much deserving Bharat Ratna.
An eminent scholar, leader, economist, writer, statesman, polyglot, and a humanist - PV’s stellar leadership and pioneering economic reforms steered India through tough times, putting our great nation on the path to achieve greatness on the world stage. I’ve had the great fortune of meeting him on several occasions, deriving inspiration from his vision for the State and the Country.”
Purandeswari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s decision to honour PV with Bharat Ratna posthumously. “A true statesman and a son of the soil richly deserves this honour, that was deprived to him all these years,” she said.
Pawan Kalyan felt that honouring PV, who rolled out several reforms in the administration, with Bharat Ratna, is a pride moment for all the Telugu people. He also hailed the conferment of Bharat Ratna on Charan Singh and Swaminathan.