Leaders across Andhra Pradesh unite in praise; hails PV Narasimha Rao’s vision, statesmanship

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, State BJP president D Purandeswari and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed profound happiness over the conferment of Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao posthumously.

In a message, the Governor said PV was a distinguished scholar and statesman, and served the nation in various capacities, including as Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, and Rao’s visionary leadership laid a solid foundation for the country’s economic liberalisation, growth and prosperity.

The Governor also expressed happiness over the conferment of Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Charan Singh, who dedicated his entire life to the rights of farmers and their welfare, and MS Swaminathan, popularly known as Father of Green Revolution, posthumously.