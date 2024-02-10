Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao: Leaders from all Telangana parties express happiness at long-awaited honour

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed happiness at the Centre for conferring India’s highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, the chief minister praised PV as a distinguished person who introduced economic reforms and moved the country on to the path of development.

“We welcome the announcement of Bharat Ratna award to PV Narasimha Rao. Though long delayed, it is a proud moment”, the chief minister said and extended best wishes to Rao’s family members on behalf of him, the Assembly and the people of Telangana.

Meanwhile, both the Legislative Assembly and the Council passed unanimous resolutions hailing the Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka introduced the resolution and recalled the services rendered to him.