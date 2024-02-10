Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao: Leaders from all Telangana parties express happiness at long-awaited honour

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed happiness at the Centre for conferring India’s highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, the chief minister praised PV as a distinguished person who introduced economic reforms and moved the country on to the path of development.
“We welcome the announcement of Bharat Ratna award to PV Narasimha Rao. Though long delayed, it is a proud moment”, the chief minister said and extended best wishes to Rao’s family members on behalf of him, the Assembly and the people of Telangana.
Meanwhile, both the Legislative Assembly and the Council passed unanimous resolutions hailing the Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka introduced the resolution and recalled the services rendered to him.
Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy said the Bharat Ratna is a fitting tribute to the “great leader and a son of the Telugu soil”. Taking to X, he wrote, “A visionary leader, his multifaceted legacy extends to language and education, solidifying his position as a transformative leader who enriched the nation’s cultural and intellectual fabric”. The Union minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “fitting” conferment to a leader, whose contribution towards economic reforms and nation-building is “remarkable”.
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who currently represents PV’s Manthani segment, said the honour was a matter of great pride for all Indians and Telangana people. “PV garu, as he is fondly known, is the political architect of the economic liberalisation that transformed India significantly. We wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the Centre,” he posted on X.
BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna to PVNR. The official Twitter handle of the BRS party posted: “From BRS - ‘Thanks to Hon’ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji for conferring the Nation’s highest award, ‘Bharat Ratna,’ to former PM Sri PV Narasimha Rao garu. The people of Telangana rejoice in the decision of PM Narendra Modi ji’: Sri KCR, President, Bharat Rashtra Samithi”.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao posted on X: “I thank PM Sri @narendramodi Ji for this decision. We have been demanding the Union Government for this honour since the centenary celebrations of Sri PVNR held by Telangana Govt under the leadership of Sri KCR Garu.”
It may be recalled here that a resolution was adopted unanimously in the State Legislative Assembly requesting the Centre to confer Bharat Ratha to PV. The then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao moved the resolution. The BRS government had also conducted a year-long centenary celebrations in the state.