Bharat Ratna sparks renewed interest in PV Narasimha Rao's legacy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As news about the Bharat Ratna to former prime minister and former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh PV Narasimha Rao spread on Friday, political leaders flocked to the late Congress leader’s statue and memorial park on P V Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Marg in Hyderabad. However, while people did recognise his name, not many were aware of his contributions.

Welcoming the announcement, Ravi, a guard employed by the HMDA at the statue, told TNIE, “If you do good things, you should be recognised.” Another guard, Madhu, concurred. However, both admitted that they do not know more about the former prime minister.

A group of women—all employees of HMDA—cleaned the surroundings of the statue anticipating the arrival of leaders. “How would we remember him? You can find more information about him below the statue,” one of the women suggested, which was echoed by her friends.

The plaque below the statue recited the tale of an eventful life. Born in Warangal’s Laknepalli village in 1921, Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao was the first person from the Telangana region to become the CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh and the first PM from South India.

A TNIE report from 2004 reads, “By 1948, when Hyderabad liberation struggle was at its peak, Rao was neck-deep in the freedom struggle.” After Hyderabad’s merger with the Indian Union, Rao started the Telugu weekly ‘Kakatiya’.