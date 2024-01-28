Jayaram shows reluctance to contest Kurnool LS seat

VIJAYAWADA : Labour Minister and Alur MLA Gummanur Jayaram, who has been asked to contest the Kurnool Lok Sabha seat, is unlikely to follow the line of the YSRC leadership, and making moves to join Opposition parties.

As part of its ‘Mission 175’, the YSRC has effected several changes of its Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency incharges/coordinators, and made Jayaram incharge of Kurnool Lok Sabha seat. Following the denial of party ticket, Dr S Sanjeev Kumar, sitting Kurnool MP, has resigned from his post as well as the party.

According to sources, Jayaram has gone incommunicado since his appointment as the incharge of the Kurnool Lok Sabha seat. The YSRC leadership has made efforts to convince Jayaram but in vain.

He is said to have gone in touch with the TDP leadership, but the Opposition party too has refused to allot Alur Assembly seat as it belongs to former MLA Kotla Sujathamma.

Now, Jayaram seems to be weighing the option of contesting from Guntakal Assembly segment in the neighbouring Anantapur district, which has been offered by the TDP.