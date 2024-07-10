Attack case: Talasila, Avinash file bail pleas in Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The anticipatory bail pleas of YSRC MLC Talasila Raghuram and leader Devineni Avinash pertaining to the attack on TDP central office came up for hearing in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday.

Appearing for Avinash, senior advocate L Ravichandar said they filed a supplementary petition seeking protection from arrest and sought an urgent hearing in the form of a lunch motion petition. Counsel for the police department KM Krishna Reddy argued that as claimed by the petitioners, the issue is not a small one.

He said in 2021, encouraged by the then-ruling party, hundreds of people attacked the TDP central office in Mangalagiri and the entire incident was recorded in six CCTV cameras. Another petition linked with this case will up come for hearing on Wednesday and sought the bail plea be clubbed with that petition, he said.

The petitioner’s counsel said, for personal reasons, he could not come on Wednesday and sought the court to hear his argument. Considering his request, Justice VRK Krupa Sagar, heard the petition of Avinash. Ravichandar argued that a case was registered against the petitioner based on the testimony of another accused in the case.

He said there was no evidence that the petitioner had encouraged people to attack the TDP office. Further, he said the complainant received a minor injury as certified by the doctor. He pointed out that after two years of the attack, the police made it a high-profile case. When other accused in the case were given notice under Sec 41 (A) of CrPC, the petitioner was not given any such notice and it was done to arrest him. Hence, the court was requested to grant anticipatory bail. The hearing in the case was adjourned to Wednesday.

The court directed the police to submit details of the case against YSRC MLC and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

On the other hand, former minister Jogi Ramesh filed an anticipatory bail in the case registered against him by Tadepalli police pertaining to the attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence. Hearing the plea, the court directed the police to submit full details of the case and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.