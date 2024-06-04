LIVE UPDATES | AP Assembly Election Result: Can Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA unseat Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP?

Andhra Pradesh

While the ruling YSRC is hoping to comeback to power riding high on its five-year welfare regime, the NDA promised a mix of welfare and development and is expecting the mandate in its favour.
The counting of votes polled on May 13 for elections to the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliamentary seats will begin at 8 am amid tight security in the wake of the post-poll violence that rocked parts of Palnadu region, Tirupati and Tadipatri in the faction-ridden Rayalaseema region.

The keenly contested battle saw an electrifying campaign by the ruling YSRC and the Opposition NDA comprising the TDP, BJP and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP).

While the ruling YSRC is hoping to comeback to power riding high on its five-year welfare regime, the NDA promised a mix of welfare and development and is expecting the mandate in its favour.

The Congress, is unlikely to make any impact like in the past two elections but its leaders are expecting an increase in vote share with former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila leading the party and its campaign this time.

What does the exit polls predict?

If exit poll verdicts are anything to go by, anti-incumbency is haemorrhaging the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

In Andhra, the ruling YSR Congress appears to be on a slippery slope.

Most pollsters predict the wresting of power by the TDP-led alliance, which includes the BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

India Today-Axis My India’s exit poll projected the TDP-BJP-JSP win with 98-120 seats as against the YSRC’s 55-77 seats. It also predicted that the TDP would emerge as the single largest party in the state with 78 to 96 seats.

People’s Pulse gave YSRC 45-60 seats and the TDP alliance 111-135.

At the same time, some exit polls that came out on Saturday have suggested big wins for the ruling party.

The Centre for Politics and Policy Studies projected 95-105 seats for the YSRCP and gave 75-85 seats to the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.

Aaraa Poll Strategies Private Limited predicted a second term for YSRCP with 94-104 seats. It gave the opposition alliance 71-81 assembly seats.

Atma Sakshi SAS projected 98-116 seats for YSRCP while it predicted 59-77 seats for the opposition alliance.

