LIVE UPDATES | AP Assembly Election Result: Can Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA unseat Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP?

If exit poll verdicts are anything to go by, anti-incumbency is haemorrhaging the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.
In Andhra, the ruling YSR Congress appears to be on a slippery slope.
Most pollsters predict the wresting of power by the TDP-led alliance, which includes the BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.
India Today-Axis My India’s exit poll projected the TDP-BJP-JSP win with 98-120 seats as against the YSRC’s 55-77 seats. It also predicted that the TDP would emerge as the single largest party in the state with 78 to 96 seats.
People’s Pulse gave YSRC 45-60 seats and the TDP alliance 111-135.
At the same time, some exit polls that came out on Saturday have suggested big wins for the ruling party.
The Centre for Politics and Policy Studies projected 95-105 seats for the YSRCP and gave 75-85 seats to the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.
Aaraa Poll Strategies Private Limited predicted a second term for YSRCP with 94-104 seats. It gave the opposition alliance 71-81 assembly seats.
Atma Sakshi SAS projected 98-116 seats for YSRCP while it predicted 59-77 seats for the opposition alliance.