CM Jagan plundering people: TDP national general secretary

ANANTAPUR: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, likening him to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Speaking at the Sankharavam meeting in Uravakonda Assembly constituency, Lokesh observed, “Andhra Pradesh also has a dictator similar to North Korea’s. The two are similar except for their hairstyle.’’

Lokesh accused Jagan of plundering the people of the State, indulging in illicit activities such as selling ganja, drugs, substandard liquor, and being responsible for the death of several SCs, STs and BCs. “Jagan is cancelling welfare schemes and imprisoning those who oppose him,” he alleged.