In second list, TDP names candidates for 34 seats

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday released the second list of candidates for 34 Assembly seats that the party will be contesting in alliance with the BJP and JSP. Last month, the yellow party had announced names for 94 Assembly constituencies.

Of the total 175 Assembly seats in the State, the TDP will contest 144. So far, it has announced candidates for 128 Assembly segments. It was anticipated that the party would also finalise candidates for a few of the 17 Lok Sabha seats that it will contest, but it did not for reasons unknown.

Of the 34 candidates, one has a Ph.D, 11 are post-graduates and nine are graduates. Majority of the tickets have been given to leaders from the Reddy community in the Rayalaseema region.

Later in the day, actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also announced that he will contest the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Kakinada district.

The announcements did not go down well with a few party members of the TDP and the JSP who did not get a ticket to contest the Assembly elections.