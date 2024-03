VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday said cash, narcotics and other valuables worth Rs 176 crore have been seized during extensive searches from January 1. In the three days after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, cash, liquor and drugs worth Rs 3.39 crore were seized, he said, at a press conference at the State Secretariat.

Clarifying that participation of government employees, contract staff and volunteers in political programmes is against MCC guidelines, Meena said that 46 volunteers and contract employees have been removed based on complaints, and criminal cases were also registered against some of them.

Asserting that steps are being taken for effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, Meena said that 385 FIRs have been registered for violation of MCC in the past three days. Noting that efforts are being made to ensure that there is no repolling in the upcoming elections, the CEO said that some violent incidents took place in Giddalur, Allagadda and Macherla recently.

He said that the SPs of Prakasam, Nandyal, and Palnadu districts will be coming to his office on Thursday to explain the reasons for the untoward incidents. Noting that complaints have been received regarding the security lapses at the public meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Palnadu, he said the issue will be dealt with by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).